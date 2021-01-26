Man found speeding arrested for DUI, marijuana and gun possession

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A Chicago man was arrested Sunday afternoon on drug and DUI charges after troopers found him speeding 20 miles per hour (mph) over the speed limit.

A press release from Indiana State Police says Trooper Tyler Turchi was patrolling State Road 63 near Oak Drive when he stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The release says the trooper found a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car. Police say they identified the driver as Anthony Atkins, 36, of Chicago.

Turchi searched the car, the release continues, and found several packages containing edible marijuana products and suspected cannabis.

The trooper says he also found a handgun in Atkins’ waistband that had the serial number removed.

Police say Atkins was showing signs of intoxication during the traffic stop. He took a roadside sobriety check and was then taken to a hospital for further investigation.

The trooper says he was able to determine Atkins was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The man was arrested and booked at the Warren County Jail. He is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Gun Identification Number – Level 5 Felony Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit – Class A Misdemeanor Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance in the Body – Class C Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Turchi was assisted on scene by Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Covington Police Department, and Maskel’s Towing.