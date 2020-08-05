Man arrested on drug, weapon charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police seized several grams of heroin and meth Tuesday after fulfilling a search warrant and arresting a 49-year-old Springfield man.

A press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said their Drug Interdiction Response Team obtained a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of South Livingston Street in Springfield, with assistant from the Springfield Police Department Proactive Crime Unit.

The release said officers made several controlled purchases of heroin from 49-year-old Elmer B. Perkins Jr., who lived at that home.

During the search warrant, police recovered a stolen 9mm handgun, ammunition, 4 grams of heroin, 27 grams of suspected meth, and digital scales.

Perkins was on probation in Sangamon County for manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of meth.