Man arrested for D-U-I on I-74

Champaign County Sheriff's Office

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- State Police are investigating after an early morning crash.

Police arrested 33 year old David Love of Champaign for driving under the influence of alcohol.

It happened on I-74 just west of the St. Joseph exit around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators say Love was traveling west when he rear ended another car.

His car ran off the roadway and hit the median wires.

Everyone involved in the crash is expected to be ok.