Man arrested for attempted murder, armed robbery after shooting

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 28 year-man was arrested Saturday in connection to a Pana shooting that left one with a hip injury.

On Friday, Pana police said two men were arguing near an apartment complex on East Fourth Street before one of them was shot in the hip.

During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect returned to the apartment and demanded keys to a car while holding a gun. He then fled the scene, and the car was later reported stolen.

Macon Police then found the stolen car Saturday night in an alley near Pearl and Murray streets. They arrested Dylan W. Prather, of Bardolph. He was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

The charges were filed by the Christian County State’s Attorney. Prather will be taken by to Christian County, where he will appear in court this week.

Pana police also said the victim was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering from his gunshot wound.