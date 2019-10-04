Man arrested for attacking woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man faces multiple charges after police responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities were called to the 1300-block of Hershey Road, about 5:50 pm, Tuesday for a report of a man physically abusing a woman.

When officers arrived, they were forced to kick in the apartment door. The suspect fled the scene by jumping out a window. During a foot pursuit, two officers were hurt; one sustained a minor injury, the other a serious knee injury.

33-year old Jared Bieniek was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery, for attempting to strangle the victim, and unlawful restraint, as well as two counts each of domestic battery (physical contact and bodily harm), resisting a police officer and resisting a police officer with injury. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828-1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Brad Melton

(309) 434 – 2537

#201913136