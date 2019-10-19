Man arrested for aggravated battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was found in critical condition by police Friday morning.

It happened on the East side of Little Flower Church at around 6:09 a.m.

The victim suffered significant injuries to her face, head, and torso. She was transported by an ambulance to the emergency room.

Detectives identified a possible suspect based on video evidence, witness interviews, and physical evidence at the crime scene.

After an investigation, they arrested Nicholas M. McFann, 34 -years-old, for aggravated battery.

At this time the identity of the victim and the suspect’s photograph are not being released.

Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.