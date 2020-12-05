Man arrested following police chase appears in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man’s in custody after he ran and shot at deputies during a traffic stop. This happened around midnight and started on Route 45 near Thomasboro, but it ended up in Champaign at Olympian and Boardwalk Drive. Lewis is facing weapons charges, along with attempted murder.

We talked to people living in apartments around the area where the crash happened. They said they saw police lights last night and some even heard squealing tires.

The chase started when two deputies were on patrol.

“They see this vehicle speeding on Route 45. They get in behind it to call in the license plate. Keep in mind, their lights are not going right now at this point in time,” explained Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Curtis Apperson. “An occupant of the vehicle fired approximately four rounds at the sheriff’s car.”

Luckily no one was hit, but it didn’t end there.

“The vehicle is then pursued from Route 45 south to I-74, westbound on I-74, northbound of Prospect Avenue, and ultimately the vehicle crashes at the intersection of Olympian and Boardwalk,” Apperson explained. Three people started running out of the vehicle after it crashed.

Deputies arrested two of them. One was Lawrence Lewis, who investigators say shot at deputies. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says Lewis already had two pending gun cases.

“Clearly he’s a danger to the public, and he’s a flight risk, given the fact that he continues to commit very serious offenses,” said Rietz. Along with the two arrests, police recovered three guns, including one with what police call a drum magazine.

“This magazine – this extended drum – would allow you to hold 50-100 rounds in a pistol,” said Apperson. “That is not a defense amount of ammunition. That is an attack amount of ammunition.”

Lewis has a criminal history of convictions and charges going back to 2010. That includes those two pending gun cases, as well as several drug delivery and possession charges. That’s why Rietz says it’s so important he stays locked up. The state’s attorney’s office asked for Lewis’ bond to be $10 million, and that’s because they say he’s a flight risk, but the judge kept it at $1 million. He’s facing a maximum 90 years behind bars.