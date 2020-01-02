Man arrested at State Police District 10 headquarters

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers arrested a man for having a gun and drugs after he pulled into a restricted area on ISP District 10 property.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 38-year-old Jeffrey Heard, from Minnesota, drove his truck into a restricted parking area behind the building. A trooper confronted him. They noticed he had a a handgun. Police say Heard did not want to provide his ID, then “became irate and started speaking in a nonsensical manner.”

Heard was arrested for possession of a firearm on state supported property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of 94 grams of cannabis.

Troopers later found three handguns, a rifle, magazines and approximately 2,400 rounds of ammunition in his truck. Heard has a valid Minnesota concealed carrying permit.

Police do not think they were a target or that Heard wanted to hurt law enforcement. They are still investigating.