Man arrested at State Police District 10 headquarters

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
generic_police_arrest_handcuffs_3194580x_1487974548088.jpg

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers arrested a man for having a gun and drugs after he pulled into a restricted area on ISP District 10 property.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 38-year-old Jeffrey Heard, from Minnesota, drove his truck into a restricted parking area behind the building. A trooper confronted him. They noticed he had a a handgun. Police say Heard did not want to provide his ID, then “became irate and started speaking in a nonsensical manner.”

Heard was arrested for possession of a firearm on state supported property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of 94 grams of cannabis.

Troopers later found three handguns, a rifle, magazines and approximately 2,400 rounds of ammunition in his truck. Heard has a valid Minnesota concealed carrying permit.

Police do not think they were a target or that Heard wanted to hurt law enforcement. They are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.