Danville Police: Man arrested after shots fired

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police were dispatched to an area near the 100 block of West Harrison Street in response to reported shots fired at around 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a few witnesses had called 911 and stated that they saw two men in the street shooting at each other. Both suspects got into their cars and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspects’ cars were described as a dark-colored Pontiac Grand Am and a maroon-colored GMC Envoy. While responding to the scene, police officers saw a maroon GMC Envoy at the corner of Bowman Street and Seminary Street. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this car for a follow-up investigation. However, the driver of the GMC Envoy refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began and continued to the area of the 1500 block of East English Street. In the 1500 block of East English Street, the driver got out of the car and started to run eastbound away from police. Officers engaged the suspect in a foot pursuit. The suspect ran inside a house on English Street and immediately exited out of the garage door. Officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.

Police said the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Dornell Bibbs. After speaking to the owners of the house on English Street, police discovered that they know Bibbs but they were unaware he was running from the police.

Police searched the area in the garage where Bibbs had exited and located a loaded handgun with the serial numbers scratched off.

Police continued the investigation and learned that Bibbs was involved in a road rage incident with another man and they both got out of their cars and argued in the roadway. During the argument, shots were fired from both Bibbs and the driver of the Pontiac Grand Am.

Police said Bibbs was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. He is currently in custody at the Danville Public Safety building awaiting arraignment and the official filing of formal charges in Vermilion County Court.

Danville Police are still attempting to identify and locate the driver of the Pontiac Grand Am. They said this person was described as a black man wearing dark clothing. He was last seen driving southbound on Franklin Street away from the scene.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.