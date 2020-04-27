Man arrested after scuffle with police

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man faces multiple charges after a confrontation with police. 31-year old Joshua Neff was arrested about 11:50 pm, Friday, in the 2400-block of Shelby Avenue.

Authorities say Neff called for police assistance, the nature of which was not disclosed. When officers arrived, they report having found Neff intoxicated.

They say he became verbally abusive and physically aggressive toward an officer. The officer warned Neff to keep his distance which he failed to do.

When the officer tried to take Neff into custody, Neff resisted, hitting the officer multiple times before being detained. Neff is accused of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.