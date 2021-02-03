The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
Man arrested after month-long investigation

Local News
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Leroy man is behind bars after a month-long investigation that started with charges of child pornography.

While investigating, police also connected him to a burglary. Police say this burglary is not connected to recent burglaries in other counties.

Now, Jordan Gillespie is charged with possession of child pornography, burglary, and possession of a firearm.

Police have not been able to find the weapons they say he stole from the house. They are now searching for another person, who might have those missing items.

