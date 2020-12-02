Man arrested after kicking officer, damaging squad car

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man from Normal was arrested in Gibson City last month on several charges ranging from domestic battery to aggravated assault and resisting a police officer.

Gibson City police say they arrested Dezel Dotts on November 23 after he was accused of battering two women at a house near State and 15th Streets.

He was released with a notice to appear in court — and officers told him to stay away from the house.

Dotts soon returned and then tried to flee from police, investigators say.

After taking him into custody for the second time, he escaped from his handcuffs, police say, and damaged the squad car — ripping out the rear emergency lights.

Officers say they called in extra help from the Ford County Sheriff’s Department and got Dotts put in full-leather restraints. During that process, they say he kicked a deputy in the face.

Once back in the squad car, police say the man escaped his restraints and stole a cell phone charger from a personal bag under the front seat. One of the officers says the man then threatened to strangle him with the charger cable.

State’s Attorney Andrew Killian says he plans on filing formal charges tomorrow. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dotts was still booked at the Ford County Jail.