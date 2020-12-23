Man arrested after home invasion

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham police arrested a 31-year-old man who entered someone’s home and attacked them Tuesday night.

A press release from the Effingham Police Department (EFD) says the call came in at 7 p.m. at a residence near Hendemeyer Avenue and South Fourth Street.

Police say they arrived quickly at the scene and learned a man had made his way into a garage while the resident was at home.

Investigators say the resident confronted the suspected intruder and then sustained minor injuries. The victim refused medical treatment.

Police say the resident then fled from the home to call 911. Police went inside the home and arrested Dylan M. Hampton, 31, of Louisville, Ill.

The release says the Clay County man was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, and possessing a controlled substance. He was booked at the Effingham County Jail.

EPD say they are still investigating the incident, adding they believe Hampton was acting alone.