MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon man is in custody for hiring someone to murder a drug dealer.

28-year-old Cody Cordes was arrested Wednesday night. Police say he hired someone to rob and murder at least two people at a house in Champaign.

That home was being used for heroin sales. Police say Cordes planned their murder so he could get drugs, cash and guns. He even went as far as to get a gun for the killings. That’s when police arrested him.