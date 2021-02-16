Man arrested after four hour standoff

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man after a four hour standoff.

Decatur police responded to a call that a man was allegedly holding his girlfriend hostage.

When they arrived at the 1100 block of Illinois Circle around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, the girlfriend was able to leave the trailer. She was not injured.

Police obtained a search warrant.

Decatur police and neighbors say the man was holding weapons inside the home.

WCIA’s crew at the scene saw police announce they had a search warrant on a megaphone, before grabbing the suspect and taking him into custody. A SWAT team was also present at the scene.

The man is expected to be charged with domestic battery.