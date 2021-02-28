Man arrested after early morning shooting sends one to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24–year-old man was arrested Sunday after a shooting that morning that left one person seriously hurt.

A press release from Springfield Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel says officers responded at 4:22 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting near East Washington and North 13th streets.

Once at the scene, officers say they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest area, and provided him CPR treatment while paramedics were on their way.

The release says the man was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, adding he may not survive his injury.

Investigators say the suspect was identified at the scene, and was taken to the Springfield Police Department for questioning, along with several witnesses.

Police say they got a search warrant approved for the home on 13th Street and found a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

The suspect was identified in the release as 24-year-old Tavaris Douglas, of Springfield. Police say he was arrested for reckless conduct.

Douglas was booked at the Sangamon County Jail and is awaiting formal charges.

Detectives say they are still actively investigating the shooting. No further information was available Sunday.

Police ask anyone with more information on this shooting to call the Springfield

Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-

8427.