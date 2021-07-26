Man arrested after early morning burglaries at two restaurants

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton Police say a Wisconsin man is behind bars after two eateries were burglarized early Monday morning.

Chief Coy Cornett says dispatchers got an alarm just after 3 a.m. Monday from Subway, adding officers were already in the area at the time.

He says they saw a white 2007 Acura with Wisconsin plates leave the backside of the Paxton Church of Christ, and they pulled their police squad car into Subway. That’s when the officers noticed the glass door of the restaurant was busted out, the chief says.

Cornett says police immediately pursued the car and stopped it three miles north of Paxton on I-57. The chief says investigators reviewed the security camera footage from Subway and identified the driver of the car as the burglary suspect.

He says their investigators discovered that Monical’s Pizza was also broken into. After looking over the security camera footage from that restaurant, Cornett says, the driver of the Acura was again identified as the burglary suspect.

The chief named the suspect as 57-year-old Tommy L. Branch, who is from Milwaukee. He says the man was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and unlawful possession of burglary tools.

Booking photo of Tommy Branch. Provided by Ford County Sheriff’s office

Cornett says the Paxton Church of Christ was not broken into.

Monical’s Pizza of Paxton posted several photos of the damage to Facebook, along with a screenshot of security camera footage. The post says a person destroyed an empty cash drawer and broke into an office.



Photos of burglary damage, provided by Monical’s Pizza of Paxton. Used with permission.

The restaurant says it opened Monday for normal hours of operation and the pickup window glass has been replaced. An employee with Subway says they are also open for business.

“Please make sure to thank the Paxton Police Department next time you see them,” says Monical’s Pizza of Paxton. “Great job Paxton Police!!”