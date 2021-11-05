Man arrested after crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested a 27-year-old man after a car chase that ended in a crash.

Police said they attempted to stop a car for traffic violations on Interstate 57 South near mile marker 252 at around 3:33 p.m. on Thursday.

According to them, the car continued driving, exited at US Route 136 (mile marker 250) and later crashed into a drainage ditch near Evans Road in rural Rantoul. The driver, Matthew J. Reardon, fled on foot and was apprehended by ISP approximately one hour later in rural Champaign County.

Officers said Reardon was arrested and charged for possession with intent to deliver Cannabis (Class X Felony), possession of Cannabis (Class 1 Felony), possession of a stolen vehicle (Class 2 Felony), driving while license revoked (Class 4 Felony), and fleeing and eluding (Class A Misdemeanor).

Reardon is being held at the Champaign County Jail on a $75,000 bond 10% to apply.

No further information is available at this moment.