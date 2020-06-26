Man arrested after barricading himself in apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after barricading himself in his apartment.

Lieutenant Doug Thompson said police were called to a building in the 300 block of West Beecher in Jacksonville. They received a report of someone throwing items out of a window.

When officers got there, they found evidence showing items had been thrown out of an apartment window. They found the suspect was on the 7th floor of Beecher Hi-Rise.

Thompson said as officers tried to talk with the suspect, he told them he barricaded the door and started a fire. “Officers could smell smoke and attempted to make entry,” said Thompson. They were able to open the door far enough to see the apartment was filling with smoke.

Officers ordered 23-year-old Zachary Formanek to open the door. After he refused, police were able to get into the apartment and arrest the man. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to the scene and “made the residence safe,” according to Thompson.

Charges against Formanek are pending.