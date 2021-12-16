Man appears in court after firearms stolen from gun store

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) – A 20-year-old man from Peoria appeared in federal court on Thursday in relation to a criminal complaint that charged him with burglarizing a gun store on Sunday and possessing stolen firearms.

The complaint alleges that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Bloomington Police were dispatched to “Smiley’s Sports Shop”, a federal firearms licensee located at 2049 Ireland Grove Road for a reported burglary.

When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence of forced entry to the business and shattered glass from the firearm display cases. It was later determined that 25 firearms were stolen during the burglary.

The complaint further alleges that additional investigation led officers to Dajuan Edwards-Melton, who was found in possession of a firearm stolen from Smiley’s. He was arrested on Monday.

On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley ordered him temporarily detained pending a detention hearing on December 17 at 1 p.m. If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the alleged crimes charged are up to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

Officials at U.S. Attorney’s Office said a criminal complaint is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.