State’s Attorney: Man allegedly grabbed elderly woman’s neck

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Monday that four-count information against a man was filed after he allegedly hurt an elderly woman.

Police said Tyler A. Newlin allegedly caused bodily harm to a woman by grabbing her neck with his hands.

According to police, the charges alleged include two counts of aggravated battery against a person who is 60 years of age or older (Class 3 Felonies) and two counts of domestic battery with a prior conviction (Class 4 Felonies).

The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Bail was set at $100,000.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.