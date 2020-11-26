Man airlifted from crash on Route 121

TOLEDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after crashing his car on Illinois Route 121 in Toledo.

Troopers say they responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the reported crash on Route 121 at Industrial Drive.

State police say Timmy Joe Utley, 54, of Toledo, was driving a gray 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix that crashed into the west ditch.

Troopers say the driver wasn’t able to follow the curve in the road because of the speed he was traveling at.

The Grand Prix flipped over several times and came to rest in a field.

The driver was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Champaign for treatment.

He was also issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and driving with a suspended license.