MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces several charges after an incident Saturday. 44-year old Leonard Stafford, Jr., was taken into custody about 6:30 pm, Saturday, in the 1500-block of South 2nd Street.

Authorities say during a dispute, Stafford punched and broke a window in a home. When police arrived, he resisted officers and made numerous threats. He’s charged with criminal damage to property, resisting/obstructing a police officer and threatening a public official.