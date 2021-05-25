Man accused of slashing car tires in Urbana found unfit to stand trial

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man appeared in court Monday and was found unfit to stand trial on felony criminal damage charges.

Court dockets say Dallas Bone pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial on March 16. This came after police accused him of slashing several car tires almost two months ago.

Related Content Tires on at least 100 cars slashed

On the morning of March 1, several people in Urbana woke up and discovered their car tires were flat. Urbana Police said Bone was arrested following an investigation into the tire slashings.

Records state the man faces seven counts of criminal damage to property in the amount of $500-$10,000. They add Bone had successfully motioned for a court-appointed psychiatrist.

The court reviewed a report provided by the psychiatrist before finding Bone unfit to stand trial. The man has since been placed into the Illinois Department of Human Services, the documents state.

IDHS will decide his placement and provide additional treatment to him.

Dockets state IDHS must provide an opinion to the court on how likely Bone could become fit to stand trial within the next year. A court date of July 8 was scheduled to review the matter again.