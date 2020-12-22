Man, accused of sexual exploitation of children, to stand trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing federal charges after being accussed of sexually exploiting children.

A press release from U. S. Attorney John C. Milhiser, Central District of Illinois, says a trial date has been set for Evan Taylor’s case.

The release says that the 24-year-old man was indicted on federal child pornography charges last week. The man, who resided near the intersection of Claremont and Glendale drives in Springfield, made his first appearance in court Monday via video call.

The release says Taylor was arrested Friday and is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, pending a detention hearing set for Dec. 28.

The release says Taylor is accused of victimizing minors from August 2018 to May of this year. According to the release, the indictment is accusing him of distributing child pornography, traveling with intent to have illegal sexual activity, enticing a minor, obtaining child pornography, and using a cell phone and computer to try to send information about a minor.

If convicted, Taylor would face 15-30 years in prison for each count of sexual exploitation of a child. The release says he faces five counts of that charge.

It adds Taylor was charged with six counts of distributing child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography. Each count would be punishable by up to 5-20 years in prison.

For one charge of traveling with intent to have illegal sexual activity, he could face up to 30 years in prison. The release also says the enticement of a minor charge has a penalty that ranges from 10 years to life in prison.

It says using a electronic device to send information about a minor is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs is the prosecutor for the case and is working with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The release says the charges followed an investigation by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They were assisted the by Marengo Police Department, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Jasonville (Ind.) Police Department, and Indiana State Police.

The release says that an indictment is just an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.