Breaking News
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Closings
Jacksonville District #117

Man accused of sex crimes against victim under 13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man was arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. 21-year old Brandon Umstattd is being held on $1 million bond. Umstattd was arrested Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can remain anonymous.

McLean County Crime Stoppers
(309) 828 – 1111
Bloomington Police Department
(309) 820 – 8888
Detective Curt Maas
(309) 434 – 2534

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.