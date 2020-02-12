Man accused of sex crimes against victim under 13

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man was arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. 21-year old Brandon Umstattd is being held on $1 million bond. Umstattd was arrested Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. You can remain anonymous.

