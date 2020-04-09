Man accused of setting car on fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces charges for setting a woman’s car on fire. 39-year old Shane Wombles was arrested about 6 am, Wednesday, at the Circle K Gas Station, in the 1200-block of Bowman Avenue.

An employee was told by a coworker there was a man in her vehicle. When the victim went to check it out, she saw a man get out of the passenger side and walk away. She then noticed something was on fire inside her car. She removed the items and smothered the fire.

When police arrived and searched the area, officials say they found Wombles walking away from the scene. They also reportedly viewed surveillance video showing the suspect getting into and out of the victim’s vehicle before flames can be seen.

Wombles faces charges of arson and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Authorities say it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other beforehand. The vehicle sustained minor damage. No one was hurt.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250