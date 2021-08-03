Man accused of murdering 14-year old reappears in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing 14-year-old Steven Butler has finally been arraigned.

55-year-old Darryl Vandyke is now charged with first degree murder. He is an acquaintance of Butler’s father. He was in court yesterday, but he wasn’t answering the judge’s questions, so they had him appear again today. Today he did respond.

“He was acting in a way that caused the judge concern about his mental state and so it was absolutely appropriate to set the case over to give the public defender more time to speak with him and determine if he was able to proceed,” Julia Rietz, Champaign County State’s Attorney, said.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney says Vandyke did not have a mental evaluation done, but his public defender can request one at any time.