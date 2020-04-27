Man accused of driving on sidewalk, hitting woman

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Normal man faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene. 39-year old Joshua Schaller is accused of driving a truck which struck a person, a bench on the sidewalk and a utility pole before leaving the scene. It happened about 7:40 pm, Sunday, April 26, on the 1000-block of West Market.

A 38-year old woman was hit by the truck and taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known. A short time later, Schaller and his truck were found in the 900-block of West Mulberry Street, after the truck left the road and hit another vehicle. Two juveniles were found inside the vehicle during the incident and were released to a parent/guardian.

Schaller faces charges of probation violation, endangering life/health of a child, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, traffic lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, aggravated reckless driving, driving upon sidewalk and illegal squealing/screeching of tires. Bond information was not currently available.