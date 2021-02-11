Man accused of defrauding school district of $400,000, selling I.T. equipment

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man is charged with fraud after federal prosecutors say he lied to a school district he was working for about broken computer equipment.

U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser’s office says Joshua Raymer has a plea hearing set for Feb. 18.

Court dockets say he worked as a Technology Coordinator for the Blue Ridge School District and between April 2016 and December 2018, he lied about networking switches that had failed and needed replacement.

Records say as part of his scheme, he caused the district to order 100 switches that it did not use, or need, from two separate vendors. It cost the district over $400,000, the docket says.

Raymer then sold several of the switches as they were his own and then converted the funds for personal use, the docket says.

While acting under his personal name and doing business as “The Bored Woodworker,” prosecutors say he contacted at least five different buyers, negotiated prices, and had the equipment delivered to the buyers. He was then paid for the items via check, the docket says.

Records say the scam cost the computer switch vendors another $106,200 for devices that were shipped out and never paid for.