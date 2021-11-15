Makeup studio set to open with ribbon-cutting ceremony

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A new store will open for business on Wednesday at the Lincoln Square Mall.

The City of Urbana will mark the opening of TheGlitterBoxx with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

TheGlitterBoxx is a makeup studio owned and operated by Champaign native Jalyece Carter. Carter said she is excited to open her business in Urbana because of the town’s history of supporting small businesses. Carter chose Lincoln Square Mall because of its central location and access from a major bus stop, which provides easy access from the University of Illinois campus and the broader community.

Carter said that she is thrilled to share “Black Girl Magic” to the city of Urbana and surrounding communities. Her services include lashes, eyebrows, different levels of makeup applications and eyebrow how-to classes.

To mark the opening, TheGlitterBoxx is offering 25% off all Full Glam Beats for the remainder of the year.

Information about operating hours and general services can be found on Facebook or through email. Information about the City of Urbana’s business incentives can be found on the city’s website.