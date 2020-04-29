Make-A-Wish: Walk for Wishes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – – Make-A-Wish is turning a major in-person event into a virtual fundraiser.

The annual Walk for Wishes will be held virtually from April 29-May 31. People can walk or run in their parks, neighborhoods or even on treadmills to help raise money.

The foundation grants wishes of critically ill children nationwide.

In Illinois, 250 wishes have been postponed because of the pandemic. Organizers say they are anticipating an unprecedented number of wishes to grant once restrictions are lifted.

The foundation’s Illinois chapter has set a goal of $100,000 for its virtual fundraiser.

To register, click here.