Major changes to city fire stations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Several fire stations have been in need of a revamp for years. Now, the city is investing millions to get it all done.

There are seven fire stations in the city, and three are getting major upgrades.

Most of these are to bring the fire stations up to code…and make them safer.

All of them will be either completely, or almost completely new buildings.

Station 5 is almost complete…with a completion date slated around the end of this month.

Station 3 and 7 are next. Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said Station 3’s current building is almost 100 years old, and is in desperate need of an upgrade

Each of those projects should cost around 2.7 million dollars, Abbott said.

Between the 3 stations, it’s about a 9 million dollar investment. Abbott said the new facilities will make things safer for firefighters…and will also benefit the community.