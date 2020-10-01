Major airline layoffs will not impact central Illinois airports

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two airlines are planning major furloughs. That’s because they still haven’t gotten any money to help with COVID-19 losses.

For some background, American and United are planning lay off more than 32,000 people. They thought they would get a relief package from the federal government, but that still hasn’t happened. We reached out to Willard Airport to see how it affected them. They said it won’t change things for anyone there at this point. In fact, they’re adding flights back gradually.

“We’re employed by the university, so we’re very lucky to have that stability and here. American is doing a good job at making sure everybody gets to keep their jobs and… trying to weather the storm,” said Willard Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Ashley Hipsher.

The CEO at American Airlines says, if they find out they’re getting money, they’ll reverse those layoffs. But it would have to be a lot: about $25 billion.

Willard has lost some service during the pandemic, but Hipsher said those are supposed to re-start next week for Chicago, Charlotte and Dallas. They plan to be fully restored in November.

We also reached out to Decatur Airport, which has United flights. They are not planning to lay off any employees there either. “While the entire aviation industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, we have and will continue working closely with our teams to navigate this challenge,” said spokesperson Wes Horrocks.