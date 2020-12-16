Maize partnering with Salt & Light, holding toy, clothing, goods drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several restaurants in central Illinois haven’t fared well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maize Mexican Grill says that despite indoor-dining being closed and increasing efforts to maintain best practices, “you, Champaign-Urbana, continue to support us every day.

“For that we continue to be grateful and reminded why we work tirelessly in this industry.”

Maize says the best way it can say ‘thank you’ is by giving back.

It announced in a Facebook post Thursday that it’s partnering with Salt & Light to hold a goods, toy, and clothing drive. It will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Salt & Light Urbana location, near Philo Road and Colorado Avenue.

If you drop off a donation, you can receive a free taco dinner (with a limit of 4) from the Maize food truck. If you can’t make it on Saturday, you can also help out by buying a gift card — Maize says every card purchased this month will be matched by %50 with a direct donation to support Salt & Light.

Salt & Light is a 501(c)3 ministry that serves people and families in Champaign County who are facing or nearing poverty.

Maize says it can also help you donate to Salt & Light by providing forms for giving basic needs for one, for a family of four for one week, or increments of $5.

Joseph Watson, Assistant Manager with Maize, say their work culture starts with the owner, management staff, and kitchen staff, who “just want to make guests feel like family.”

“The food is sort of a representation of that,” he says, adding it’s a simple menu, but very well done. Since the pandemic hit, Watson says they’ve added delivery services and have offered patio seating.

He also says they have a loyal customer base. Watson adds he also works for Salt & Light, and helps coordinate their services.

So with the Salt & Light partnership, he says, “we appreciate the community, we appreciate Salt & Light. This is just something small that we can do to let the community know, hey, we’ve see what you’ve done for us and we want to do what we can to reciprocate that.”

“We really appreciate what the community has given to us. Hopefully they feel like this is something that they know and that hey understand and we’re just trying to give back in anyway we can.”

“We can only do this because of your continued support. We have an amazing community that time after time answers the call and has shown a willingness to come together across all divides when necessary. We thank you for making this home to us. Stay safe CU!” Maize Mexican Grill

Click here for the Facebook event page for Saturday’s clothing, food, and toy drive.