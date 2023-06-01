MAHOMET, Ill.,(WCIA) — It’s an adjustment when you have a baby. You have to get your house ready, car ready and prepare yourself as a parent.

But, it can be even harder when you don’t get to take your little one home right away.

For Julianne Storm in Mahomet, that’s exactly what she’s going through. Walker, her young son, has been in Carle’s Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for about a month. Storm said it has turned into their home away from home and wants to do something to support other families going through it too.

So, she’s organizing a supply drive with her mom and their business — The Little Things.

Storm said it’s been an emotional journey the whole time, but is staying positive.

“I think it has helped me through this process,” Storm said. “It has helped me process everything mentally and emotionally. Just any little thing we can do with our business that we’ve been blessed with to help bless those in the NICU.”

She said Walker is starting to get better and doctors hope to have him breathing on his own soon.

If you want to make a donation, follow this link to the Amazon Wish List.

Storm said the NICU is looking for these donations in particular: