MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — A new business is calling Mahomet home. They want to increase solar power across Central Illinois. It’s called “Radiant Solar.”

John Trefzger said he wanted to put solar panels on his home, but the estimates were pricey.

He was looking for a more affordable option for himself and others, and that’s when he started researching other ways.

Trefzger also learned how to install panels, and started his own company.

“Businesses and regular residential consumers alike, it takes a lot of stress off the grid,” he said. “It also creates competition because if everyone else is providing energy for the grid, it’s going to be a lot harder for people to just hike prices.”

In March, he plans to install about 1,000 panels.

Some of them are smaller projects on homes, and others are much bigger, like potential solar farms.