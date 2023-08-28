MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Mahomet is hoping to bring more people to town to eat, shop, have fun and live.

They are looking to hire an economic development specialist to make it happen. Last week, the Village Board voted unanimously to post the position. Officials said they will start advertising for it soon.

“Our residents need more choices, more variety,” said Village Administrator Patrick Brown. “We spend a lot of money outside of the Village of Mahomet.”

Officials want more dollars spent inside Mahomet. Brown said the goal is to expand stores, restaurants and hotels. Job opportunities with the Village of Mahomet can be viewed and applied for on their website.