Mahomet Democrats hosts meet-&-greet with candidates

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Democrats is hosting a meet-and-greet Friday for candidates in several area races.

Candidates will have two minutes to make an opening statement then have one minute to respond to a question presented by a moderator. Races with multiple candidates will have two questions. Each candidate will also get one minute for a closing statement.

Candidates will be presented in the following order of races:

County Coroner

Circuit Clerk

Circuit Judge

IL-15 Congressional

Candidate Meet and Greet

Los Zarapes Restaurant

840 Eastwood Drive, Mahomet

Friday, February 7

7 pm