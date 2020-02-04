Mahomet Democrats hosts meet-&-greet with candidates

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Democrats is hosting a meet-and-greet Friday for candidates in several area races.
Candidates will have two minutes to make an opening statement then have one minute to respond to a question presented by a moderator. Races with multiple candidates will have two questions. Each candidate will also get one minute for a closing statement.
Candidates will be presented in the following order of races:
- County Coroner
- Circuit Clerk
- Circuit Judge
- IL-15 Congressional
Candidate Meet and Greet
Los Zarapes Restaurant
840 Eastwood Drive, Mahomet
Friday, February 7
7 pm