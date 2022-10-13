MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer.

They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to locate and recover a stolen vehicle, track someone with dementia and verify a suspect threatening murder.

Brown said the technology can help stop crime before it happens. They’re not red light cameras or speeding cameras, they’re license plate readers taking photos of the cars.

Brown feels people will feel safer and more protected with the cameras.

“We may get it to our phones there’s an Amber Alert, that plate’s already in the system. That passes a FLOCK camera,” he said. “It could help solve or even prevent people coming in thinking about abducting a child.”

There are 10 in Mahomet. A few were installed this summer and seven more were installed this week.

Brown said they’ve recently updated other technology. Their police department has body cameras and upgraded cameras inside their cars.