“Magnificent 9” celebrate graduation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle hosted a graduation reception Friday for three sets of twins and one set of triplets who were all born within a day of each other 18 years ago.

The babies were all born between January 9 – 10, 2001, making headlines across the country.

“It was a busy day,” RN Tina Fehrenbacher recalled. “I think you realize at the end when you start counting heads.”

Almost all of the families attended Friday’s ceremony, where they took a big group photo together.

The teens, dubbed the “Magnificent 9,” have not all been together since they were babies. While they don’t remember what happened the day they were born, their parents and nurses certainly do.

“It seemed kind of weird seeing someone who helped deliver me 18 years ago,” triplet Jacob Dohme said. “But it’s really kind of neat, because who gets to meet the nurse who helped deliver them.”

Fehrenbacher said she recognized the triplets’ mother the moment she walked in.

“It was so awesome,” Julle Dohme said about meeting with Fehrenbacher. “She was the sweetest nurse for sure.”

She said she was happy the teens all finally met.

“They’ve got a bond that they really don’t know they have,” she explained. “I think it would be special for them to know each other.”

The teens hope to keep in touch going forward.