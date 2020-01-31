Magnet schools accepting applications

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three public magnet schools are now accepting applications for students living within District #61 boundaries. The unique schools provide philosophies ranging from structural environments to encouraging independence.

A revamped process means families can submit a single application ranking interest in each program which must be submitted during a session. An electronic lottery will be conducted in March to fill available seats in each program and parents will be notified by letter afterwards. The deadline to apply is Saturday, February 22.

Application sessions:

  • Thursday, February 6, 5 pm, Johns Hill Magnet School
  • Wednesday, February 12, 5 pm, French STEM Academy
  • Saturday, February 22, 10 am, Garfield Montessori School

