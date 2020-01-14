Magazine gives ALPLM top nod

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Recent voting in Unique Venues magazine’s 2019 “Best Of” awards has put ALPLM as the best place to hold unique experience events in the country.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum won Best Venue for Unique Experiences for combining top-notch meeting facilities with access to exhibits, history experts and special activities like history-themed scavenger hunts. The ability to hold dinners and receptions in the museum’s plaza with a log cabin on one side and the White House on the other was also noted.

“This award is a real honor and a very nice recognition of all the hard work by our staff and volunteers,” said Britta Brackney, manager of venue rentals at ALPLM. “More people are realizing the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is not only a special place to visit, but also a special place for a conference, wedding reception, awards banquet, convention reception or board meeting.”

The magazine calls its winners “the shining stars of our industry.”

For more information, click here.