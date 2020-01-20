Madigan’s recent legal fees totaled $445,000

ILLINOIS (AP) — Records show the state’s powerful House speaker spent nearly half a million dollars in campaign contributions on legal fees in the last three months of 2019.
The Chicago Tribune reports $275,000 was for a settlement with a former campaign worker for Democrat Michael Madigan. The worker filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging she was hindered from advancing in the speaker’s organization after alleging sexual harassment by a top Madigan lieutenant.
A campaign spokeswoman says other funds went to pay for ongoing civil cases and routine staff training. The legal fees were detailed in a quarterly report filed Wednesday with the state Board of Elections.