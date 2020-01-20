Madigan’s recent legal fees totaled $445,000

FILE – In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker’s office. Mike Madigan has looked this year as half a dozen Democrats have been charged or had agents raid their homes and offices. (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

ILLINOIS (AP) — Records show the state’s powerful House speaker spent nearly half a million dollars in campaign contributions on legal fees in the last three months of 2019.

The Chicago Tribune reports $275,000 was for a settlement with a former campaign worker for Democrat Michael Madigan. The worker filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging she was hindered from advancing in the speaker’s organization after alleging sexual harassment by a top Madigan lieutenant.

A campaign spokeswoman says other funds went to pay for ongoing civil cases and routine staff training. The legal fees were detailed in a quarterly report filed Wednesday with the state Board of Elections.