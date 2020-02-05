Madigan defends actions in Franks’ investigation

ILLINOIS (AP) — House Speaker Michael Madigan defends his office’s handling of a sexual misconduct investigation into former Democratic state Rep. Jack Franks. The allegations date back to 2016.

Madigan said Tuesday his actions were designed to protect the welfare and privacy of the victim. Some questioned why the investigation wasn’t made public earlier.

Friday, Madigan’s office revealed Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at his state Capitol offices last Wednesday as part of an investigation into the allegations against Franks. The Chicago Sun-Times learned of the warrant in a Freedom of Information Act request.