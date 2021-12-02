Macon Resources seeks support for Secret Santa Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A local non-profit organization is seeking public support to make the holiday season for people with disabilities more merry and bright.

According to officials, Macon Resources, Inc.’s (MRI) Secret Santa Program gives community members an opportunity to purchase gifts for adults with developmental disabilities who receive services from MRI.

Supportive options include sponsoring gifts for one person, an entire group home, or donating funds and MRI will purchase gifts.

Officials said Secret Santas are asked to purchase a minimum of two gifts and spend $50. Gift donations need to be brought to MRI by the end of the day on December 15. All gifts will be wrapped by MRI and delivered to the homes prior to Christmas.

“As an agency, we are continuously amazed and grateful for the level of support our community provides for us,” said President & CEO of MRI Amy Bliefnick. “This program has such a meaningful impact on persons served because they feel appreciated, accepted, cared for and thought of during the holiday season.”

For more information, click here.