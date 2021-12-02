Macon Resources restarts Parent’s Night Out program

Hot Wheels toys provide fun for kids and adults of all ages, and many of the racing, stunt and trick designs are truly fantastic.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) is restarting their Parent’s Night Out program (PNO) for children with developmental disabilities and their siblings.

Officials said this program gives parents and guardians a few hours of free time while their children benefit from social interaction, educational programming, creative play, crafts, games and holiday activities.

“MRI is excited to restart the Parent’s Night Out program and give children with developmental disabilities an opportunity to connect with other children in the community,” said President & CEO of MRI Amy Bliefnick. “This program offers meaningful activities for children and gives parents and guardians a chance to do some Christmas shopping.”

The program is provided for children of ages from 1 to 13. At least one child in the family must have an Individual Education Plan (IEP) and live in Macon County. The price is $10 for the first child, then $2 for each additional child per family.

– Dates & times

Saturday, December 11 from 1 – 4p.m. | Register by: December 8

Friday, December 17 from 6 – 9p.m. | Register by: December 14

– Location

Macon Resources, Inc. 2121 Hubbard Ave.

For more information and to register, please contact Cindy Storey at (217)-429-1052 or cstorey@maconresources.org.