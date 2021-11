DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy was presented with an award last night in recognition of his actions in saving a stabbing victim.

Deputy Timothy Hoffman was presented with the Life Saving Award by Macon County Sheriff Jim Root at a meeting of the Macon County Board.

In a Facebook post, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sept. 12, Hoffman entered a house without backup to save a person who was actively being stabbed.