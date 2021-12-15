Macon County Sheriff: Christmas shopping with officers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Benevolent #144 will host their annual Shop with the Sheriff on December 15.

This year, officers will take about 45 children to go Christmas shopping at the Decatur Target store, located at 355 West Mound Road from 6 to 8 p.m.. Each child will be allowed to spend $100 on any item in the store that they like.

The children were selected after officers requested names of underprivileged children from Macon County school districts, other not-for-profit service providers and children that deputies have had contact with over the past year during calls for service or other community events, who would greatly benefit from this event.