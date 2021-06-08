Macon County prepares for full reopening

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon county public health officials told their community to pat themselves on the back.

They are saying thank you to those they serve for dealing with the tough times during the pandemic, but they are also telling them to be careful once the state reopens Friday.

Macon County is behind the curve when it comes to vaccinations compared to other bigger counties in central Illinois. Only 34 percent is vaccinated, compared to 45 percent in Sangamon county.

Phase 5 gets rid of all capacity limits on all businesses.

“Just because it’s not, you know, an indicator of whether or not things can open up does not mean it may or may not impact someone’s life,” Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said. “Some of the effectiveness of this vaccine is to not have as severe of cases or hospitalizations, or deaths. So people are still going to have COVID-19. But can we save their life?”

The state is sticking with the CDC’s mask guidance, allowing anybody who is fully vaccinated to put away their masks, but businesses can still require masks if they want.